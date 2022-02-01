STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation opens 'Jal Shakti Park' at historic Roshanara Bagh

Christened 'Jal Shakti Park', it houses thematic 2D and 3D models to let the visitors understand the concept of water conservation.

Published: 01st February 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

'Jal Shakti Park' at Delhi's historic Roshanara Bagh

'Jal Shakti Park' at Delhi's historic Roshanara Bagh. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A small park built on the theme of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation has been built in the sprawling Roshanara Bagh in north Delhi, civic authorities said on Monday.

Christened 'Jal Shakti Park', it houses thematic 2D and 3D models to let the visitors understand the concept of water conservation. Roshanara Bagh, a Mughal-era garden, is named after Roshan Ara, one of the daughters of Emperor Shah Jahan. She died in the 17th century and is buried in a portion of the garden, called 'Baradari' or a pavilion.

"We have recently opened a 'Jal Shakti Park' in Roshanara Bagh, and it has several 2D and 3D models explaining the concept of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation. Some of the models are displayed in the open, while some are kept inside a building on the garden’s premises," a senior civic official said. 

The historic garden is maintained by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The senior official of the North MCD from the horticulture department said the civic body had also envisioned creating 'pockets of small forests' in the city to promote human-nature harmony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshanara Bagh North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jal Shakti Park
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp