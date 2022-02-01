North Delhi Municipal Corporation opens 'Jal Shakti Park' at historic Roshanara Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A small park built on the theme of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation has been built in the sprawling Roshanara Bagh in north Delhi, civic authorities said on Monday.

Christened 'Jal Shakti Park', it houses thematic 2D and 3D models to let the visitors understand the concept of water conservation. Roshanara Bagh, a Mughal-era garden, is named after Roshan Ara, one of the daughters of Emperor Shah Jahan. She died in the 17th century and is buried in a portion of the garden, called 'Baradari' or a pavilion.

"We have recently opened a 'Jal Shakti Park' in Roshanara Bagh, and it has several 2D and 3D models explaining the concept of rainwater harvesting and other means of water conservation. Some of the models are displayed in the open, while some are kept inside a building on the garden’s premises," a senior civic official said.

The historic garden is maintained by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The senior official of the North MCD from the horticulture department said the civic body had also envisioned creating 'pockets of small forests' in the city to promote human-nature harmony.