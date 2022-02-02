STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to launch EV charging manual in parking space of malls

The single-window facility has made the installation of EV charging points in Delhi very convenient as these can be installed in malls or any commercial area for as low as Rs 2,495.

Published: 02nd February 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicle

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and World Resources Institute, India (WRI India) will be launching the 'EV Charging Guidebook for Shopping Malls in Delhi' to simplify and enable adoption of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging in the parking space of shopping malls.

The guidebook will be launched on February 4 at 11 am in the presence of Jasmine Shah, VC, DDC Delhi, Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India and members of shopping mall associations in Delhi.

The AAP-led government had announced Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020, with a vision to promote adoption of EVs and to make Delhi the EV Capital of India. The policy aims to improve the city's AQI by driving the transition to EVs, so they can reach 25 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2024.

In line with this vision, the state government had taken several steps, including the provision of subsidies on purchase of EVs, directing all commercial establishments with a parking capacity of 100 or more vehicles to reserve 5 per cent  parking space for EVs with EV chargers, and a single-window facility to install EV charging points in private and semi-public spaces.

The single-window facility has made the installation of EV charging points in Delhi very convenient as these can be installed in malls or any commercial area for as low as Rs 2,495. Between September-November 2021, EVs accounted for 9 per cent of vehicle sales in Delhi, while the national average was 1.6 per cent.

Shah said: "By launching this step-by-step guidebook, the Delhi government aims to become India's first state government to make shopping malls an integral part of the EV movement. By setting up EV charging points, the malls will be contributing towards a clean, pollution-free Delhi. We want malls in Delhi to set the benchmark for malls across India."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy WRI India Electric Vehicle Electric Vehicle charging EV charging handbook
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp