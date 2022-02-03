Delhi Transport corporation to see mobile towers erected in its premises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a decision to increase non-operating revenue, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will licence out its premises in the city for installation of 61 mobile network towers by private bidders.

In a tender floated earlier this week, DTC has invited private bidders for installing mobile network towers at its depots, terminals and residential colonies. The bidders have also been allowed to choose and quote preferable sites for 61 towers.

The reserved price for the licence for per square metre to be used for installing the towers has been kept at Rs 16,875. The earnest money deposit for each tower will be Rs 38,307, the tender document stated. The agreement period for installing the mobile towers will be nine years, it said.

DTC has been working on ways to increase its revenue, and licensing out spaces for mobile towers is one such step, said a senior officer. The city transporter that runs a fleet of nearly 3,900 low-floor buses has also been working on redevelopment of its depots and residential colonies to increase parking space and commercial facilities. The main source of DTC’s revenue is the operation of buses. The non-operating revenue is generated mainly from advertisements, rentals on premises, mobile towers, and milk booths on its land.