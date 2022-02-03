STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport corporation to see mobile towers erected in its premises

In a decision to increase non-operating revenue, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will licence out its premises in the city for installation of 61 mobile network towers by private bidders. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a decision to increase non-operating revenue, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will licence out its premises in the city for installation of 61 mobile network towers by private bidders. 
In a tender floated earlier this week, DTC has invited private bidders for installing mobile network towers at its depots, terminals and residential colonies. The bidders have also been allowed to choose and quote preferable sites for 61 towers.

The reserved price for the licence for per square metre to be used for installing the towers has been kept at Rs 16,875. The earnest money deposit for each tower will be Rs 38,307, the tender document stated. The agreement period for installing the mobile towers will be nine years, it said.

DTC has been working on ways to increase its revenue, and licensing out spaces for mobile towers is one such step, said a senior officer. The city transporter that runs a fleet of nearly 3,900 low-floor buses has also been working on redevelopment of its depots and residential colonies to increase parking space and commercial facilities. The main source of DTC’s revenue is the operation of buses. The non-operating revenue is generated mainly from advertisements, rentals on premises, mobile towers, and milk booths on its land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation Mobile tower License Revenue
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp