10,937 individuals from Delhi's transgender community received vaccination so far

NEW DELHI: A total of 10,937 transgenders have been vaccinated in the national capital till now, according to data provided by officials in the Delhi government. Last year, the state government had established a Covid vaccination camp for the transgender community, where hundreds received their first dose. Places like schools and even bus stations were converted into vaccination centres.

A number of transgenders said that they had not attempted to get vaccinated previously because of the discrimination they face in public spaces. But at the special drive, they felt comfortable to get the jab.

“Nodal officers were appointed and magistrates of each district took care of these special camps,” said a Delhi government official.

According to officials, medical check-ups were conducted and ration was also distributed to the transgenders at the dedicated camps. “When the time came for their second doses, they spontaneously came to our regular vaccination centers,” said a Delhi government official overseeing the vaccination camps.

But many from the community are still hesitant to get inoculated due to lack of funds and fear.

Sarita Shukla, Project Manager at Pahal Foundation, an NGO working for transgender community in East Delhi, said a large number of them did not have money to travel to these camps.

Shukla added that a number of transgenders still had ‘male’ or ‘female’ as their identity on their documents because of which they avoid the vaccination process. “A large population of transgenders do not want to reveal their identity, and in the process, they have refrained from getting the jabs,” Shukla revealed.

“These vaccination camps benefit community members who beg on the streets and do not have the means to get vaccination at a private hospital. Our NGO has coordinated with the Delhi government to give them travel money, ration and encouragement to get the shot,” informed Shukla.