BJP to hold virtual rally against new excise policy

NEW DELHI: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that it plans to organise a massive virtual rally across the city against the new excise policy of the Delhi government on Friday, which will be led by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Delhi BJP will seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the government fails to shut down these shops within the next 48 hours, party chief Adesh Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the party has been ‘relentlessly’ protesting against the city government’s new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign or demonstrations. Gupta said, “A large-scale virtual rally led by Union Minister Smriti Irani will be held on Friday across Delhi, in which around one crore people will connect through different social media platforms.

As part of the rally, LED screens will be put up at over 500 places across the city. At each place, about 250 people will be present and connect with others for the rally.” He said that the party has been vehemently opposing the new liquor policy of the Kejriwal government. More than 300 liquor stores have already been sealed by the municipal corporations.

“There are still many liquor shops in residential areas, near schools and religious places, and if these are not closed within 48 hours, the party workers along with corporation employees, officials, and I personally as well will go and seal them,” said Gupta.

Both the BJP, which has been ruling the municipal corporations for 15 straight years, and AAP, which is in power in the government, were sparring over issues and indulging in blame-game ahead of the civic polls scheduled in April this year.

The municipal corporations in Delhi ruled by the BJP has taken action against several liquor shops, sealing such premises over alleged violations of the Master Plan. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor however said that there is no proposal before South Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee to level any fees or charge on Electronic Charging Station.

“It is beyond our understanding from where Durgesh Pathak has got this idea that South DMC is proposing fees of lakhs of rupees on these Electronic Sub Station. Levelling of this baseless allegation is a proof enough to show that AAP leaders level cooked up allegations against the corporations,” added Kapoor.

Blame game continues

