BJP conducts virtual rally against new excise policy, raising of outlet numbers

The state unit of the BJP on Friday organised a virtual rally against the Delhi government’s new excise policy led by union minister Smriti Irani, who addressed the participants during the event. 

Published: 05th February 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Adesh Gupta interacts with a participant.

BJP chief Adesh Gupta interacts with a participant. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who organised the rally said that the new excise policy of the city government is a move towards making Delhi a city of liquor, because of which women, youth, children and almost every section of the society are being affected.

Delhi BJP leaders in a statement said that 500 LED screens were put up across the city where people from the neighborhoods watched the virtual rally. “Around one crore people joined the rally where union minister Smriti Irani addressed them. The rally was also joined by MPs Harshvardhan and Manoj Tiwari,” the statement said. 

Irani, union minister for women and child development said, “I contested my first election from Delhi. But I had never imagined that a time would come in my political career Aam  Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government would try to drown Delhi into liquor.”  

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has increased commission on liquor sale from two per cent to 12 per cent.  “But to earn this 12 per cent commission the Kejriwal government seems to be destroying several households,” she said. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also raised concerns over the move.

