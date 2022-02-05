Delhi government launches guide to electric vehicle charging at malls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in partnership with World Resources Institute, India (WRI India), released the ‘Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook for Shopping Malls in Delhi’ on Friday to simplify and enable adoption of EV charging at shopping malls.

With this launch, Delhi has become the first state in the country to come up with a step-by-step guide to help shopping malls adopt charging of EVs in their parking space. The guidebook was launched in the presence of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi, Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India and representatives of various shopping malls/associations in Delhi.

Shopping mall representatives welcomed Delhi government’s initiative of promoting EVs and expressed their support to installing EV chargers in their malls for at least 5 per cent of their parking space in the next 6 months.