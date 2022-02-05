STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government launches guide to electric vehicle charging at malls

With this launch, Delhi has become the first state in the country to come up with a step-by-step guide to help shopping malls adopt charging of EVs in their parking space.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The guidebook was launched in the presence of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi, Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India and others.

The guidebook was launched in the presence of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi, Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India and others.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in partnership with World Resources Institute, India (WRI India), released the ‘Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook for Shopping Malls in Delhi’ on Friday to simplify and enable adoption of EV charging at shopping malls.

With this launch, Delhi has become the first state in the country to come up with a step-by-step guide to help shopping malls adopt charging of EVs in their parking space. The guidebook was launched in the presence of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi, Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India and representatives of various shopping malls/associations in Delhi. 

Shopping mall representatives welcomed Delhi government’s initiative of promoting EVs and expressed their support to installing EV chargers in their malls for at least 5 per cent of their parking space in the next 6 months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi electric vehicle Electric vehicle EV DDC Electric vehicle charging Delhi malls
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp