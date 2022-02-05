In art born out of protest, brushstrokes sound louder than words

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

It was in August, 2021, that Tushar Madaan, an artivist (a portmanteau word formed from art and activist) from Paschim Vihar, visited the farmers’ protest that was taking place at the Singhu Border. At the protest site, Madaan crossed paths with a lady who informed him that her farmer son had died by suicide on account of poor harvest.

“They thought I was from the media, which is probably why they told me everything in detail. I felt responsible. I felt like I should do something about this,” he shares. Madaan was determined to highlight the problems of farmers to an urban crowd, but he wanted to do this his own way. The product was a digital illustration titled ‘Corporate tie-ups’—it showcases a suit-clad torso with a noose, instead of a tie, from which a middle-aged farmer is seen hanging. Madaan’s agonising yet artistic illustration perfectly describes the impact of privatisation of agriculture on farmers, a fear exhibited during the protests.

Using art to extend a social commentary about issues of social and political importance has been central to Madaan’s practice. He focuses on painting illustrations that draw attention and strike a dialogue about the world around us.

Inspired by routine instances

Being an introverted child, Madaan mentions that he was very observant. These observations of daily life would often transform into artistic accounts scribbled on the last few pages of his notebooks. As the years passed, an electronic screen replaced Madaan’s notebooks. However, the zeal for creating art remained intact. Madaan’s work, which you will find on his Instagram page, is often a satirical response to daily life observations. “Whatever I see around me, I try to showcase the same [scenario] using some satire in my illustrations. I ensure that there is some commentary involved,” shares Madaan.

Activism through art

Labelling himself an artivist, Madaan believes that he’s an activist who uses art to call for change. “Many people may say that what is this [his art] changing? But I know that this does cause a change collectively. It helps create pressure.”

In July 2020, he started the “rainbow series”, which is a commentary on a number of prevailing issues such as freedom of press, climate change, hunger, patriarchy, among others. “Rainbow is a combination of a number of colours. Similarly, this series encapsulates artworks that highlight various issues.” Comprising 26 digital illustrations, this series is a thought-provoking depiction of social challenges.

Even though Madaan admits that change is actualised through a bigger force, he prefers to do his bit. “I believe that one must keep doing something here and there to raise their voice against important issues and hence draw attention towards them,” he concludes.