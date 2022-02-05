STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more Jal Shakti Parks: South Delhi civic body

The three locations identified are Jahaz Wala Park in Bagdola Village Sector 8 Dwarka, pond near Gokul Garden Sector 7 Dwarka (Palam) and pond at Jonapur (Kholi Talab Park Bheem Basti).

'Jal Shakti Park' at Delhi's historic Roshanara Bagh

'Jal Shakti Park' at Delhi's historic Roshanara Bagh. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday said it plans to build three more Jal Shakti Parks for which it will set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) soon. 

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said taking a cue from the Central government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special efforts are made for water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

“The civic body had thrown open its first Jal Shakti Park in Dwarka Sector 8 last year. On the lines of the same, three more parks have been identified, which will be developed as Jal Shakti Parks, which mainly involves reviving a water body or making a water body by harvesting rainwater,” said Suryan. 

The three locations identified are Jahaz Wala Park in Bagdola Village Sector 8 Dwarka, pond near Gokul Garden Sector 7 Dwarka (Palam) and pond at Jonapur (Kholi Talab Park Bheem Basti).  “Our aim is to develop these parks so as to collect rainwater and to increase the level of groundwater.

Small artificial ponds will be made at these parks where rainwater will be collected. Besides, swings, walking tracks will be made available for children,” the mayor said. He added the SDMC has installed 20 STPs at 16 locations in all four zones.

Rs 7 cr spent to set up treatment plants
The civic agency has spent Rs 7 crore for setting up these STPs. Water bodies have been revived at five of these places. With the help of these STPs, water supply is being ensured for trees.

