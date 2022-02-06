STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Two more held in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case, 20 so far

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

Published: 06th February 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two more men were arrested in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

So far, 20 people have been apprehended, including 16 adults and four juveniles, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R.Sathiyasundaram said the duo was absconding since the incident and one of them is the owner of the three-wheeler which was used to abduct the victim.

The auto has been seized, he added.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said a chargesheet in connection with the January 26 incident will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial.

Asthana said this during a candid interaction through Twitter in a question-answer session.

According to police, the victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

"The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasturba Nagar Kasturba Nagar Gangrape Kasturba Nagar Gangrape Case crime against women delhi Delhi crime Delhi rape
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp