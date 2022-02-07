SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC verdict on Swami Chakrapani's plea on poll participation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court verdict which had dismissed a plea by Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), seeking to direct the Election Commission to recognise the list of office bearers under his leadership and allow them to participate in assembly polls in some states.

"You are fighting amongst yourselves, what can be done," a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari observed while hearing the matter.

"We find no grounds to interfere with the impugned judgement and order," the bench said.

The apex court passed the order on Chakrapani's plea against the September last year verdict of a division bench of the high court which had dismissed his appeal against a single judge order.

In the September 2020 order, the single judge had dismissed his petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission to recognize the list of office bearers under his leadership as the national president of ABHM and to allow them to participate in the Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

During the hearing before the apex court, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Chakrapani, told the bench that ABHM is one of the oldest parties in the country but it cannot field its candidates in the elections as its office bearers are not recognised by the poll panel.

He argued that Chakrapani was elected as the president of the ABHM in 2006 and also subsequently from time to time.

Singh said that Chakrapani and the office bearers of ABHM were earlier recognised from 2006 till 2011.

"If our office bearers are recognised and accepted, only then they can field candidates because only then they will get a symbol," he said, adding, "Since 2011, nobody is representing ABHM in the elections because of this controversy which has come up."

Singh said there are assembly elections now in Uttar Pradesh, where the ABHM is a prominent party, but it cannot field candidates due to this issue.

"In other words, there are internal issues within the party," the bench observed.

The apex court said, today the situation is that there are persons who are claiming to be president of the body.

Singh said there was no interim order against Chakrapani's election as the president of ABHM.

He said people are filing litigation to ensure that nobody is allowed to represent ABHM in the elections.

Meanwhile, one of the advocates appearing in the matter told the bench that he is representing the body and somebody else was its president.

Another lawyer appeared in the matter and said he was representing one of the office bearers of the ABHM.

"Get it sorted out in an appropriate civil court," the bench said.

Singh told the bench that the apex court should settle this issue as ABHM was one of the oldest parties.

"Oldest party. You are fighting within the party," the bench said, adding that somebody else was saying that he is the president of ABHM.

The division bench of the high court, in its judgement, had noted that claim by Chakrapani that he is the national president of ABHM "is in dispute".

It had also noted that the March 17, 2020 communication sent by the poll panel to Chakrapani revealed that there are as many as five other groups who are claiming to be genuinely elected party presidents.