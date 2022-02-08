Former judge files contempt case against lawyer

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sujata Kholi, the former judge and lawyer, has filed a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court against former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajeev Khosla for interfering with the due process of law during a trial court hearing of her assault case in which the court had imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Khosla for assaulting her in 1994.

In her petition, Kohli sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the Khosla. “That the petitioner by the present petition seeks initiation of contempt proceedings against the convict, who by a series of acts and words has directly interfered with administration/dispensation of justice, has interfered with the due process of law, has scandalized the court on its face, leaving the court totally helpless, desperate and exasperated and compelled to adjourn the proceedings,” she added.

The case is set to be heard today by a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani.Sujata in her petition stated that the manner in which the trial court proceedings were conducted on the day of the sentencing was a “mockery of justice.” She added that that the convict has, by publication of material on social groups etc, has collected mob support to strike work to boycott the concerned court and to be physically present with huge numbers of lawyers/leaders in the courtroom, shouting slogans, standing on chairs, calling the particular judge on his face as ‘biased’ and calling ‘95% of judges as being corrupt’.

The petition in the HC was moved by Kohli after a trial court on November 30 let go of former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajeev Khosla in a 27 year-old assault case. The case goes back to 1994 when Sujata Kohli who was a lawyer at Tis Hazari court had been allegedly assaulted by Khosla in the premises of Tis Hazari Court.