Supertech twin towers demolition to begin in two weeks: Apex Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday gave a two-week deadline for starting the demolition of the illegally constructed twin 40-storey towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida. The apex court has directed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA )CEO to convene a meeting of all agencies concerned within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order,” a SC bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

“We don’t want to get into permissions and all. It is not our concern. You tell us what is the status of the demolition. We are not going to go into which authority is going to give the permission that is your duty. It is an order of the Supreme Court. You have to comply with it,” the top court said.

Earlier, Supertech had informed the top court that it would need more than the allotted three months to carry out a safe demolition process. It had earlier directed the real estate developer Supertech Ltd to refund payments to the home buyers for the flats, which were ordered to be demolished, on or before February 28.

The SC bench had said where home loans are outstanding, the developer shall clear the home loans on or before March 31 and furnish No Objection Certificates (NOCs)from the concerned financial institutions to the home buyers no later than April 10.

The bench had also noted that 38 homebuyers are before the court and that are seeking a refund in terms of the final judgment and its last year’s August 31 order of this court dated August 31, 2021, by which the demolition of the twin towers was ordered.

The apex court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers Apex and Ceyane’ under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.

