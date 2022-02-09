STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Andhra police special training for elite NSG commandos

The NSG, an elite counter-terrorism unit under the home ministry, has been training with Greyhounds, one of the most successful anti-Naxal forces, for the past six weeks. 

Published: 09th February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of NSG commandos. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of NSG commandos. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To prepare its commandos for special anti-Naxal operations, the National Security Guard (NSG) has begun training with Andhra Pradesh police’s specialised anti-Naxal force — the Greyhounds. This was said by top government officials. The NSG, an elite counter-terrorism unit under the home ministry, has been training with Greyhounds, one of the most successful anti-Naxal forces, for the past six weeks. 

Senior officials said the NSG will not become part of the regular counter-insurgency operations, but will be pressed into service in cases of “highly-sensitive operations” in the areas dominated by red extremists, as and when the need arises. 

According to sources, the plan to train the elite commandos of NSG in jungle guerilla warfare was first discussed almost eight years ago. However, the idea was implemented only one-and-a-half months ago. The training is right now being conducted in Hyderabad. 

The NSG, which was raised as a federal counter-terrorist force in 1984, is trained in handling a number of high pressure scenarios — terror attacks, hostage situations and hijackings. The elite counter-terror commando force was modelled on the elite forces of UK (Special Air Services) and Germany (GSG-9).

NSG’s Black Cats were instrumental in neutralising terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The force also played a significant role in killing the terrorists who had attacked the Akshardham temple in Gujarat in 2002.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Security Guard Andhra Pradesh police Counter-terrorism unit NSG commandos
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp