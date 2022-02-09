STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi body vows to ‘expose’ Delhi govt’s lies

The Anganwadi workers’ decision comes as AAP is set to take its ‘Delhi model’ of governance pitch to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh in a bid to woo voters.

Published: 09th February 2022

Anganwadi workers up in arms against the Delhi government | ankita upadhyay

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Tuesday said that it would now move to election bound states to “expose” the Kejriwal government which is making big talk of doubling the honorarium of scheme workers and women empowerment in Goa and Punjab, but has not been able to do the same with the Anganwadi workers in Delhi.

The Anganwadi workers’ decision comes as AAP is set to take its ‘Delhi model’ of governance pitch to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh in a bid to woo voters. Assembly elections are slated to be held in these four states, along with Manipur later this month. The union held a press conference at the protest site on Tuesday which was attended by thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers in front of Vikas Bhawan in Delhi’s Civil Lines area. 

Articulating their problems and demands, the union debunked the tall claims made by Kejriwal and its government and alleged that the government has made no attempts to break the indefinite strike that has been going on since January 31. The union refuted the rumor that the Kejriwal government has made an appointment to meet with the striking women workers and helpers at the end of February.

Union President Shivani Kaul said, “Is Kejriwal, who is making big talk of doubling the honorarium of scheme workers and women empowerment in Goa and Punjab, blind to the Anganwadi caregivers sitting 500 meters away from his residence?”  She said, “Today, even after nine days of the strike, we have not received any invitation from the Kejriwal government. The government is telling the media that it has made appointments with some Anganwadi caregivers, but we have no knowledge about it.” 

