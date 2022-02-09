Infant refused treatment at hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) issued a notice to Madhukar Rainbow Hospital in Malviya Nagar on Tuesday for denying medical treatment to a new-born (prematurely delivered) despite a life- threatening situation. DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu quoted

the Supreme Court Judgment in the notice and stated that medical aid to an injured person to preserve his life is the obligation of the state as well as the doctors.

“The commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and by virtue of powers vested in it under Section 13 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act 2005. It has instituted an inquiry forthwith,” read the notice. This is reference to the occurrence of an incident on Friday, February 4

at 10:15 pm wherein a young woman had delivered the child prematurely and she was in urgent need

of medical care and attention, mandating her admission to the hospital.

She was taken to the Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Malviya Nagar, Delhi, wherein the hospital administration denied admission to the patient on the ground of alleged non-vacancy of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) beds and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the patient belonging to EWS category as part of the admission process of the hospital.

The DCPCR, therefore, issued the notice to the hospital directing it to submit the CCTV footage of the reception area of the hospital. The commission also issued a notice to submit the status of EWS beds as of 10:30 pm on Friday. The commission also asked the hospital to appear before it on February 11 along with a reply with respect to the concerned incident.

The chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, South District, Delhi has also been asked to attend the inquiry proceedings.The Rainbow Hospital, however in a statement, said, “The baby of Neha was a pre mature delivery in seven and a half months with a weight of 1700 gms and admitted under EWS category right from the beginning. The baby is critically unwell on ventilator support and is being treated by the team of neo natologists, said hospitals officials in a statement.”

Anurag Kundu had shared this news three days ago through a tweet, stating, “Got a phone call that a rape victim who delivered baby prematurely reached Madhukar Rainbow Hospital only to seek overnight help while local administration figures out alternatives. Bed is not available, but for 1 lakh. Being poor is a crime in India.”