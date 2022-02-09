STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech corner: Latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Joby’s Wavo Pro provides excellent sound quality in a pro aluminium design compatible with your camera gear.

Joby’s Wavo Pro provides excellent sound quality in a pro aluminium design compatible with your camera gear. (File photo)

By Ashok Pandian
Nordictrack iSelect
These fine dumbbells are voice activated courtesy Alexa and allow various permutations and combinations to give you the desired weight for your workouts. Each set has a 20-dumbbell combination ranging from five to 50lbs. The iSelect dumbbells also come with Live and On-demand workouts. nordictrack.com

HEXR Helmet
HEXR helmets gives you a super custom fit that is based on capturing head measurements using a specialised app in the comfort of your home. Once the head measurements are recorded, 3D printing and assembling is done at HEXR HQ with quality and safety checks followed by shipping, within five weeks. Remember to always wear a helmet when you’re out riding! hexr.com

Joby Wavo Pro DS
Vlogger? YouTuber? Joby’s Wavo Pro provides excellent sound quality in a pro aluminium design compatible with your camera gear. The professional On-Camera Mic is simple to use and easy 
to carry. joby.com

