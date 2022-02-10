STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS plan to stop Covid tests before hospitalisation gets mixed response

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has decided to discontinue Covid testing prior to inpatient hospitalisations and surgical procedures.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has decided to discontinue Covid testing prior to inpatient hospitalisations and surgical procedures. “In accordance with ICMR's national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue with routine Covid testing prior to Inpatient hospitalisations (Regular and day care) and also prior to any minor or major surgical/interventional/ non-interventional procedures and imaging in asymptomatic patients, including OPD/Emergency patients and those who were positive and have since recovered and been transferred to the parent department's inpatient ward for treatment,” said an order by the Medical Superintendent Dr Dk Sharma.

According to the order, it will be the duty of all Centers and Heads of all clinical and diagnostic departments in the hospital to bring to the notice of all faculty, resident doctors, technical staff, and nursing staff. The decision has been taken in line with the current Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) national guidelines.

Meanwhile, many city hospitals are still facilitating Covid-19 tests for patients undergoing surgeries, MRI, CT scan, etc. Senior doctors deployed at Lok Nayak Hospital said no such orders have been issued.
While many doctors are happy with the decision, some of them said this might pose a risk for health care workers. “It might affect doctors and health workers treating patients. Patients coming for MRI, CT scan, can infect other patients,” said a doctor from a city hospital.

As per an official working at a private hospital, they are not getting done with this rule for now as it might jeopardise the safety and security of patients as well as hospital staff. The private hospitals are even conducting Rapid Antigen Tests on the attendants of the patients admitted in hospitals. 

