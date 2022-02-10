Delhi: Congress expels defectors to AAP & BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress’s Delhi unit on Wednesday expelled its leaders and workers from the party for six years for joining the AAP and the BJP.Several Congress leaders and workers including some sitting councillors from the capital quit the party ahead of the civic body polls, seeking greener pastures in the AAP and the BJP.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Delhi Congress Narendra Nath said that after detailed discussions with other members of the committee, it was decided to recommend party president Anil Kumar to expel all those who left the party to join other political outfits, for six years, said a Delhi Congress statement. Devoted workers will get preference during the ticket distribution for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, he said.