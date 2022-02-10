Fifth community kitchen under MP Gautam Gambhir's ‘Jan Rasoi’ project to open in Delhi soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth community kitchen under BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s ‘Jan Rasoi’ project for providing nutritious and hygienic food at a symbolic price of Re 1 for the needy will be opened soon in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.

The kitchen is being readied inside an abandoned dump store (dhalao) of the municipal corporation at Kishan Kunj here, said an aide of the BJP MP. Already four ‘Jan Rasoi’ kitchens are functioning here. Over 4,000 people are served meals everyday at the kitchens, said a statement from the MP’s office.