ISC-FICCI awards to exhibit wide talent range

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Sanitation Coalition (ISC)-FICCI awards have returned for the sixth consecutive year to showcase a wide range of talent and work in the sector that has made an impact on the development horizon of the country.

Last year, 13 awards were conferred across 10 categories. “These awards matter because they recognise both the key actors and sector practitioners besides the programme stakeholders and the companies/institutions that are innovating and adapting at a time of unprecedented developmental change in India. By recognising and showcasing the awardees, ISC constantly strives to help them expand their footprints,” the (ISC)-FICCI said in a press release.

The ISC-FICCI sanitation awards are given for excellence in multiple categories including — Best Corporate Initiative in Sanitation (CSR): Small and Large; Best Non-profit engagement model in Sanitation: Rural and Urban; Best Communication in Sanitation: Traditional and digital, among others.

The final deadline for the entries for the awards is March 30, 2022, and completed nomination forms should be submitted to awards2022@isc.ficci.com. “We would request the prospective nominees to read through the documents,” added the release.