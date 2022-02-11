STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre okays appointment of 16 judges to various HCs

The Centre’s approval of the collegium’s recommendation for judges in three high courts included that of seven advocates as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Thursday appointed 16 judges to various high courts and elevated Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana. Justice Bhandari has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court till now.

The Centre’s approval of the collegium’s recommendation for judges in three high courts included that of seven advocates as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. As for Madhya Pradesh, three advocates and three judicial officers have been promoted to the high court. 

The Orissa High Court will get four more judges after the Centre has accepted the collegium recommendation. The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on January 29, 2022, had approved the proposal for elevation of the four following advocates as Judges in the Orissa High Court. 

  • Madras HC Chief Justice: Munishwar Nath Bhandari
  • Odisha HC judges: V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, Murahari Sri Raman
  • AP HC judges: Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy a.k.a Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, Vaddiboyana Sujatha 
  • MP HC judges: Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal, Milind Ramesh Phadke, Amar Nath (Kesharwani), Prakash Chandra Gupta, Dinesh Kumar Paliwal
