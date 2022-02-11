Delhi government circulates it's Aggregator Policy in public domain 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking big steps in its fight against pollution, the Delhi government on Thursday circulated its ambitious Aggregator Policy in public domain. The policy has been drafted in view of rising air pollution and will mandate ride aggregators and delivery services to adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleets.

The Arvind Kejriwal government is the first in the country to mandate EV fleets under such a policy. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the Delhi Government will continue to engage citizens in implementing such forward-looking policies in the fight against pollution.

He requested everyone to be actively involved in sending their feedback for the policy. Advisor to the Environment Minister, Reena Gupta said this policy marks an important milestone in Delhi government’s mission of reducing pollution by 30% by 2024. She added that the CAQM should also direct other states to adopt similar aggregator regulations in the larger NCR region.

Aggregators and delivery services would need to ensure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months. Aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.

The Delhi government is the first state to adopt an aggregator policy to regulate vehicular emissions from the ride hailing industry. The draft policy first notified on January 14, 2022, has now been put up on http://it.delhigovt.nic.in/pis/noc/egazettes.asp, inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days. Feedback would be incorporated into the policy and taken up for implementation.