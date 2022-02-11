Sub-inspector in Delhi arrested for allegedly accepting bribes

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, February 10, 2022, arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Delhi police, posted at Mundka zone traffic police post while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 22,000 from a complainant.

The CBI had registered a case against the SI following the complaint of a person who alleged that illegal gratification of Rs. 24,000 was being demanded to facilitate his vehicles to ply on road. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs. 22,000 from the complainant after negotiating the said bribe amount.

CBI official spokesperson RC Joshi said searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in which some incriminating documents were also recovered.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases at Rouse Avenue Courts in Delhi and remanded to Police Custody till February 11.