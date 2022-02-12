STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

FIR lodged over assault of woman

Delhi Commission of Women sought registration of FIR and released a CCTV footage where a girl was being brutally beaten up by a man.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

woman, assault, attack

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday registered a suo motu FIR after the Delhi Commission of Women brought to its notice a case of assault against a girl in Paschim Vihar area. 

The Commission sought registration of FIR and released a CCTV footage where a girl was being brutally beaten up by a man. The Commission was approached by the RWA and residents of the locality who alleged the girl was held captive and tortured by the accused who they have stated is a drug addict. 

The residents also provided the CCTV footage which showed a man chasing the girl and brutally beating her in public. He attacked the girl with sticks and shoes while she was trying to run away. 

The residents expressed danger to the life of the girl and informed that the merciless beatings were a common occurrence. According to police, the two were first cousins and fighting over some family matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman attack Woman assault
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp