FIR lodged over assault of woman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday registered a suo motu FIR after the Delhi Commission of Women brought to its notice a case of assault against a girl in Paschim Vihar area.

The Commission sought registration of FIR and released a CCTV footage where a girl was being brutally beaten up by a man. The Commission was approached by the RWA and residents of the locality who alleged the girl was held captive and tortured by the accused who they have stated is a drug addict.

The residents also provided the CCTV footage which showed a man chasing the girl and brutally beating her in public. He attacked the girl with sticks and shoes while she was trying to run away.

The residents expressed danger to the life of the girl and informed that the merciless beatings were a common occurrence. According to police, the two were first cousins and fighting over some family matter.