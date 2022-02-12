STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tricolour hoisted by Nehru at Red Fort in 1947 to get fresh lease of life

The historic tricolour  had been kept at Army Battle Honours Mess (ABHM) in Chanakyapuri. The flag framed in a box covered with glass was handed over to the lab on Thursday.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Conservation Laboratory of the National Museum, which has helped in conservation of precious cultural heritages like paintings on the ceilings of Rashtrapati Bhawan, has another momentous task at hand — restoration and preservation of the National Flag hoisted from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 16, 1947.

The historic tricolour  had been kept at Army Battle Honours Mess (ABHM) in Chanakyapuri. The flag framed in a box covered with glass was handed over to the lab on Thursday. According to people privy to the matter, preliminary assessment suggests the flag is in good condition but requires antifungal and anti-insect treatment to enhance its lifespan.

“We don’t have much information about the transfer of this national treasure (flag) to the Army. According to them, it has been there since 1956. Perhaps it was handed over to a battalion and finally placed in the mess when it was built.  The authorities had been looking for an appropriate agency for its restoration for a long time. After a retired military officer suggested, they approached the National Museum to take up the task,” said an official.

Lt Cdr KV Singh in his book ‘The Indian Tricolour’ has also mentioned that the flag unfurled by Nehru at Red Fort was shifted to the ABHM. The tricolour in possession of the Archaeological Survey of India at Fort St George Museum in Chennai is known as the oldest surviving Indian national flag. It was hoisted at Fort St George in Chennai on August 15, 1947. 

The flag being mended by the National Museum laboratory is made from cotton and its dimension is 12 feet by 8 feet. “It seems that the blue chakra in the middle is hand-painted. Textile division will check for  any damages to the fabric after which we give it antifungal and anti-insect treatment. Its restoration assumes significance as the country is celebrating 75 years of independence,” said the official.   

