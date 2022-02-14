STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positivity rate in Delhi down to 1.5%; cases dip to 804

A total of 53,719 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, according to the data shared by the city health department.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city on Sunday reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital’s coronavirus case count increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072, the latest bulletin showed. A total of 53,719 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Saturday reported 920 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

No more quarantine for international arrivals
International passengers arriving at the IGI Airport here will not require to undergo mandatory week-long quarantine as new guidelines of the union health ministry will come into force from Monday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed health officials and district magistrates to ensure the Centre’s revised  guidelines. All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival. Earlier, such travellers were required to undergo weeklong home quarantine.

The ministry had released revised guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports.

