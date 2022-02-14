Lady Hardinge doctors yet to get pay for strike days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) have written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that they have not been given the salary for the strike period despite assurances.

“We the residents of LHMC would like to draw your kind attention to our concern of deduction of salary and leaves adjusted during December 2020. LHMC residents with other residents from all over India participated in the strike with the demand of immediate NEET PG counselling. The strike was called off after verbal assurances given by the ministry that no punitive actions will be taken, no salary deducted and no absent will be marked,” the letter said.

The letter further stated that the doctors came to realise that despite these assurances the salary and attendance of resident doctors have been deducted for the duration of participation in the strike which was taken out by resident doctors across hospitals over the delay in conducting the NEET PG counselling.

“It is really very heartbreaking that LHMC administrators have taken these harsh steps as there is no such action in other central government hospitals. We have contacted the LHMC administration but all in vain,” the letter added.

The resident doctors and associated hospitals requested the minister to look into the matter urgently and take required intervention immediately so that resident doctors get justice. Resident doctors were on strike in the month of December which had halted all the emergency and OPD services across hospitals. During the course of the strike, a police complaint was also registered. During this, the salaries of the resident doctors participating in the strike was also deducted even after a verbal assurances from the health minister.