Onus on schools as unvaxed students return to classes

While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom ahead of the reopening of schools in the national capital on Monday, Feb 14, 2022

A worker sanitises a classroom ahead of the reopening of schools in the national capital on Monday, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for the second phased reopening of schools in the national capital on Monday even as few parents continue to be concerned while few others scramble for logistics such as transportation. Junior students from nursery classes to class  VIII will head to schools.

Following a prolonged closure in view of COVID-19, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7.
According to Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, many parents are apprehensive about sending their junior class children to schools as they are not vaccinated yet. “Hence, they will opt to wait and watch,” she said. 

Anil Bhati, parent of a 7-year-old said, “I would want to send my child but schools have not started transportation yet and I am scrambling to make other arrangements. Government should also order resumption of transportation services.” 

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave driven by its Omicron variant. While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause.

The schools are, however, free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols. “Parents, especially whose wards are in junior classes, are still apprehensive. We sent out consent forms, but the response is not good. We are planning to hold counselling sessions for parents,” said the principal of a top private school.

On the contrary, Ritu Mehta, principal, Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, said, “Our students and parents have been enthusiastic and excited about the reopening of the school. Most of the parents have given their consent to send their wards to school.”

