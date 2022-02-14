Women shoppers, hawkers praise Janpath’s ‘pink booth’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Police ‘pink booth’ at the popular Janpath market, staffed by female personnel to help women in distress, has earned praise from shoppers and hawkers alike and the demand is now growing for similar kiosks in other shopping centres.

In less than a week of its establishment, the ‘pink booth’ has instilled a sense of security in women shoppers and hawkers. Arushi Prakash, who works in a private company in the national capital, said, “I feel that if similar complaints are coming on a regular basis, then the police should work to address the matter. The issues related to women should be resolved as the section is very vulnerable. I have not gone to other shopping places for a year and if no such booth is there, the authorities should consider setting up such kiosks there as well.”

The ‘pink booth’ at Janpath market under Connaught Place police station was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) A K Singh on Tuesday. According to the police, the aim is to facilitate complainants, especially those from women and girls, by providing them instantaneous relief in case of any type of need and by making women staffers available. Naina Singh, a school teacher, said, “Not only customers but hawkers will obviously feel safer. If a woman knows that there is police nearby, she immediately approaches them if they are in a dire situation.”