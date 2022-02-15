STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 2 years, students of all standards back in classrooms

This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck Delhi in March 2020, that schools reopened fully for all classes, except for a short period in November last year.

Classes resume at Vidya Bal Bhawan School in Mayur Vihar | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools in the national capital reopened fully on Monday, with students from nursery to Class VIII returning to classrooms. While some government schools welcomed the primary and junior wings with sweets, chocolates and multihued caps, others had students and teachers posing with victory signs. Students returned to schools after almost two years.

This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck Delhi in March 2020, that schools reopened fully for all classes, except for a short period in November last year.  In the first phase, city schools resumed for Classes IX to XII on February 7. Classes are still being run in hybrid mode, as students are being called in rotation to avoid crowding.  

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet (in Hindi) said: “From today (Monday) schools in Delhi reopened for primary and junior wings as well. Even younger children had been waiting impatiently for schools to open up. Without formal school, childhood in itself is incomplete..God forbid that schools need to be shut down ever again”. 

