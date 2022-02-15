STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No cases of dengue recorded in Delhi during the last week: Civic report

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on February 14, a total of 33 dengue cases have been recorded this year till February 12.

Dengue

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to the latest data released by the municipal corporation no fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last week in the city. A total of 33 cases of dengue were recorded in the city till February 5. No fresh cases have been reported in the last week in the national capital. 

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 33 dengue cases have been recorded this year till February 12. From the first day of 2022 to February 12, two dengue cases were recorded in the preceding three years, while six cases were logged in 2018 and five in 2017, as per the report. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but it is predicted that the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported. In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were — 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 12,020 and fatalities had crossed 32 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016 when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths from the vector-borne disease in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016. As per the civic report released on Monday, no cases of malaria and four cases of chikungunya were reported in 2022 in Delhi.

