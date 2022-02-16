Gadget review

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Add these latest tech products to your shopping list

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

The latest from the Reno series is a device which performs as well as it looks. The device also comes with 256 GB storage and 12GB RAM with 65W charging. Color OS 12 is based on Android 12 and is clean and uncluttered. In my opinion, the Reno Pro 7 5G offers the best bang for your buck currently. oppo.com

Flexnest Flexbike

Since 2020, I’ve been looking for indoor short-duration physical activity to get my heart rate up and to elevate my mood. Flexnest was kind enough to lend me one of their high-tech BT-enabled indoor bikes to take for a spin. Firstly, assembling it was easy and took about 45 minutes. Once set up, the bike looks sleek and occupies little physical space. Connection via the Flexnest app to my iPad was quick and before you knew it, I was riding away on a virtual trail along the coast of Ibiza. There are several downloadable ride sessions with expert instructors to get you on top in no time. In the two weeks I’ve used the Flexbike (20 mins/day), I can feel/see dramatic improvements to my leg and strength. Areas of improvement could include a more ergonomic seat and ease of assembly. theflexnest.com

Soundcore Life Note 3
Soundcore by Anker has a fine range of audio speakers and TWS, its latest Life Note 3 packs quite a punch sonically. I test drove the black version and came away quite energised. Life Note 3 comes in a cool Carbon fibre finish and fits really well on the ears. The 11mm composite drivers dish out solid yet clear bass where music turns lively. Calls were sharp, clear and stress-free. Overall noise cancelling was good with multiple levels of transparency. Battery life is great with upto 35 hours. soundcore.com

