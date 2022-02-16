STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relax orders for containment zones, Covid households: Resident Welfare Associations to Delhi LG

Some buildings that are contained have multiple households staying on separate floors, causing major inconvenience to the non-positive households, their letter said.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Covid containment Zone

Covid containment Zone (Representational Image | shriram BN)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Delhi have written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to relax orders for creating containment zones.

The letter that since government officials and doctors and Covid-19 have accepted that the end of the Omicron wave is near, there is no point to continue with containment zones. 

“We would like to draw your kind attention to the policy of creating Containment Zones and barricading households that have Covid cases. As we all are aware that it is a community spread now and we are almost at the end of the wave. The positivity rate is less than 1.5 per cent,” the letter stated. 

RWAs in the letter stated that most of the ailing, bedridden residents are vaccinated.

“We place on record the exceptional support extended by District Magistrates, especially DM, South, in getting people vaccinated without any of the seven govt approved ids. Most of our ailing, bed-ridden residents have been vaccinated at home in a very smooth manner,” the letter included. “...majority of Delhi citizens are vaccinated. Home testing kits are freely available and the persons who test positive using these kits do not necessarily report,” the letter contained. 

By the time Civil Defence Volunteers are posted in the containment area, upto 3 to 5 days of seven-day quarantine have already passed by. 

“A containment period longer than a quarantine period again seems illogical. Posting of Civil Defence Volunteers under such circumstances seems to be a big waste of resources. These resources could be better employed in ensuring other important suggested protocols,” the letter further stated. 

