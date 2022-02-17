STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police introduces app for 'Smart Card Arms License', becomes first in country to do so

Smart card arms license has also been integrated with e-beat book through mobile application 'Shastra App' for effective policing.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide techno friendly digital services to the citizens of the national capital, the Delhi Police has become the first police force in the country to introduce 'Smart Card Arms License', officials said. 

The Delhi Police Licensing unit has decided to replace the existing bulky arms license booklet with a 'Smart Card Arms License'. According to police, the smart card, with inherent security features, is easy to carry and handle. It will be printed in-house after verification of data of the arms license holders.

Smart card arms license has also been integrated with e-beat book through mobile application 'Shastra App' for effective policing.

The smart card and Shastra App has been formally launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the Delhi Police. "The app helps beat officers in identifying the credentials of arms license holders during day-to-day random checking," Joint Commissioner (Licensing) OP Mishra said. 

It also facilitates dynamic and real time checking of the licenses at fixed and mobile pickets, airports, border check posts, clubs/hotels /discotheques, social gatherings/marriage functions etc.  The smart card and the Shastra App have been designed and developed in coordination with National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he said.

The smart card license will initially be issued to the licensees at the time of availing various services.

In the meantime, licensees willing to get smart card license are also advised to provide details in the prescribed perform which can be downloaded from the website of the licensing unit, he said. Mishra added that detailed schedule for collection of smart cards will be issued separately in due course of time.

Easy way out for police

According to Delhi police, the smart card, with inherent security features, is easy to carry and handle. The card will be printed in-house after verification of data of the arms license holders 

