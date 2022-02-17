Gurugram building with 700 flats declared unsafe, residents to vacate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A housing society with over 700 flats in Gurugram, constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, will be demolished after it was declared unsafe for habitation. Confirming 'structural and construction lapses', Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav on Wednesday said that residents of Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View society were asked to vacate by March 1, following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC (India) Ltd officials.

Yadav said the Government of India enterprise will provide alternate accommodation to the residents. It will also provide rent for those willing to move to flats of their choice with the same parameters, he said. The decision to demolish the society comes days after a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed, leaving two women dead.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of the flat owners and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee the compensation and rehabilitation of the residents," said Yadav.

NBCC (India) chairman and managing director PK Gupta said that the firm 'truly understood the plight of the residents'.