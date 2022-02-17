STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kissa Khaki Ka: Delhi Police launches monthly e-newsletter named after podcast series

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the newsletter has been garnering good response from public as well as the police force.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana launches the monthly e-Newsletter 'Kissa Khaki Kaa'

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana launches the monthly e-Newsletter 'Kissa Khaki Kaa'. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking its social media presence a step ahead, the Delhi Police launched a monthly e-newsletter named after its new podcast series 'Kissa Khaki Ka' that chronicles significant events and milestones of the force. Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the newsletter has been garnering good response from public as well as the police force.

According to police, the e-newsletter for the month of February is a digital compilation of various activities of the force. The first edition of the newsletter starts with a message from Asthana who says it is a chronicle of significant events and milestones, and celebrates the men and women in Khaki who keep the national capital safe and secure.

Launching the e-newsletter, Asthana said over the last few days, the city police has been trying to portray a positive image of the force on social media and using other forms of media - print and electronic. He said in the 24x 7 work duration, sometimes certain good work of the force goes unnoticed by the public and on the other end, even small activities done by the force win the heart of the people.

Asthana further said focusing on all these aspects, a social media monitoring cell was formed under the Special Branch Unit and through this platform, the force has been trying to give correct information to the public about incidents and crimes that take place in the city. 

