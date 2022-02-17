STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi Municipal Council to redevelop over 150 kiosks under Smart City project

The kiosks in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area will soon be redeveloped and given a modern look along with display panels for advertisements, according to officials. 

New Delhi Municipal Council

New Delhi Municipal Council building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The kiosks in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area will soon be redeveloped and given a modern look along with display panels for advertisements, according to officials. While the NDMC has built the first sample kiosk near the Constitution Club at Rafi Marg in Lutyen's Delhi, it plans to redevelop 30 such kiosks in the first phase and ultimately up to 250 kiosks, they said. The redevelopment is being done under the Smart City project.

"The kiosks with a size of 6x6 feet will be developed by complete RCC structure with terrazzo flooring and wall along with the use granite and tiles. These kiosks will be available with electrical fittings," said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.  It can be easily cleaned through a normal washing it does not require any other special maintenance, he added.

He said the unique structure will not only have a good quality RCC stone but also the provision of a three side open kiosks. Upadhyay said a provision of display panels has also been kept on the outside of kiosks, so that advertisement can be displayed in the future. "The approximate cost of redevelopment of each kiosk is about Rs 11 lakh under Smart City Project," he added. 

The top official explained that the redevelopment will help in beautification of the NDMC area and ultimately improve the civic body’s ranking in Swacchta Survekshan, 2022. "Our aim is to beautify every common area either kiosks, footpath, roads etc," he said.

