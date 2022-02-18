STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IED found in Old Seemapuri building defused 

A timer device with ammonium nitrate and RDX was used in the IED weighing 2.5-3 kg, according to the NSG.

Published: 18th February 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

An NSG personnel escorts the Bomb Disposal Squad vehicle carrying the IED found in Old Seemapuri on Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

An NSG personnel escorts the Bomb Disposal Squad vehicle carrying the IED found in Old Seemapuri on Thursday, Feb 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was found by the police in a house in the Old Seemapuri area in Delhi on Thursday, a senior officer said. According to the official, the National Security Guards (NSG) has confirmed the item in the bag to be IED. A timer device with ammonium nitrate and RDX was used in the IED weighing 2.5-3 kg. 

The bag containing IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building. Official sources said the explosive was defused at a safe location. A call about a suspicious item detected in a building in Seemapuri was received around and special cell teams were rushed to the spot. A fire tender and the Forensic Science Laboratory team also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and senior police officials have reached the spot. 

A local said, “Those living in the area where the explosive has been found have been vacated. Police told us that they have come to know about tenants living in that house who are now absconding.”  The Forensic Science Laboratory team at the spot, found matching traces of magnets in the IED found in Ghazipur  in on January 14. On Thursday, the case was linked with explosives found in Seemapuri.

An IED stuffed with ammonium nitrate and RDX and was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here but it was later defused. The incident had happened ahead of Republic Day celebrations for which the security apparatus was on high alert. 

