400 units violating Air Quality norms issued closure notice

NEW DELHI: Over 400 polluting sites have been issued ‘closure’ notices between February 15 and December last year by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas. The 40 flying squads constituted by the commission in December 2021 have carried out 4,890 inspections of polluting units/sites across Delhi-NCR since, the CAQM said in a statement.

“Out of the total sites inspected by the Commission’s flying squads, 407 units/establishments (including Industries, construction and demolition sites and DG Sets) were issued closure notices by the Enforcement Task Force (ETF). These flying squads have been inspecting all parts of the Delhi-NCR to track down violators and for stringent actions against them,” it said.

During this time the ETF also shut down 392 units for violating norms, it said. Since December 2021, CAQM constituted 40 Flying Squads (12 each for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, and four for the NCR Districts of Rajasthan), are inspecting the units/establishments/activities in sectors (including Industrial, Transport/Vehicular, Construction/Demolition, Dust from Roads and Open Areas and other dispersed sources) contributing to rising levels of air pollution.

Of the 407, closure notices have been issued to 94 sites in Delhi, 92 sites in Haryana, 173 sites in Uttar Pradesh and 48 sites in NCR Region of Rajasthan upto February 15. “Of the 407 sites, 187 establishments are allowed to resume operations after levying Environmental Compensation (EC). Minor violations have been referred to SPCBs/ DPCC for actions under relevant laws,” it said.

CAQM also advised the state government authorities, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) to ensure compliance and strict implementation of commission-issued directions.

