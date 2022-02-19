STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services to be briefly halted for repairs on Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Metro services on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available for a few hours on February 20 due to maintenance work, officials said on Friday. The affected section is between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, officials said, adding that the maintenance work will be carried out at Rajiv Chowk station.

The Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) in its update said that the train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate Metro to Rajiv Chowk till 6.30 am. Hence, three metro stations — Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi — will be closed till the resumption of train services, they said. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line. 
Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line. In the other sections of the Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per the routine Sunday time table, officials said.

