STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Walks, sand art in DDA Yamuna awareness events this weekend

As per officials, the events will involve citizens of all age-groups, with the intent to connect them to the river and spread awareness of its significance.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A boatman rows across Yamuna River amidst heavy smog

A boatman rows across Yamuna River amidst heavy smog (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to organise a series of nature-oriented events along the Yamuna floodplains from February 19 to March 6 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. 

As per officials, the events will involve citizens of all age-groups, with the intent to connect them to the river and spread awareness of its significance. Once the lifeline of the city, the Yamuna over the years has been neglected due to careless anthropogenic activities and urbanisation. In order to revive its past glory, the DDA has been working on the restoration and rejuvenation of the floodplains of the Yamuna, said officials. 

“The scheme focuses on bringing back the river to its pristine state and reviving the connection of the river with its people,” said a senior official. DDA, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as a part of ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ is celebrating this through a series of events, based on the theme of ‘Rejuvenation of River Yamuna floodplains’. 

The inaugural event, Azaadi Darshan, a sand art workshop will be organised on February 19 at Kalindi Aviral, one of the DDA’s Yamuna projects near DND Flyway. Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo will lead the event, and engage school children. Another event in the series, said officials, is a nature walk  on February 20 at Yamuna Biodiversity Park (Phase-2). 

“This is part of active floodplains of river Yamuna and consists of mosaic of wetlands together with the grasslands and floodplain forest communities where DDA plans to spot the flora of the floodplains and birds with the taxonomists and ornithologists from Delhi Bird Foundation.

These are a group of birders that explore open spaces in the city to identify and spot native and migratory birds in collaboration with other leading organisations and local communities,” the DDA official further added. Experts say that historically, the city of Delhi has grown between the river Yamuna and the Ridge, the last traces of the Aravali ranges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna river Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Delhi Development Authority Azadi Darshan
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp