ITBP jawan shoots himself dead in central Delhi

A purported suicide note was recovered from his bed in which he has accused his wife and father-in-law of mentally harassing him.

Published: 20th February 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan deployed for security duty at the Teen Murti Bhavan here allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday using his service rifle, officials said.

Constable Y Reddy was found dead around 5 AM with his INSAS rifle lying next to him, they said.

Reddy was from Karnataka and had returned from a 30-day leave just about two weeks back.

A purported suicide note was recovered from his bed in which he has accused his wife and father-in-law of mentally harassing him, officials said.

The jawan got married in October last year.

The mountain warfare trained ITBP is primarily deployed to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and many of its units are deployed for rendering law and order duties in various parts of the country including in the national capital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

