PIL seeks Delhi HC to direct AAP to appoint Lokayukta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government here to appoint within one month a Lokayukta as promised by it in its election manifesto of 2020.

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a lawyer, stated that the political party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement but the post of Lokayukta was lying vacant since December 2020.

The petitioner has alleged that the government is not taking steps to weed out the menace of bribery, black money, tax evasion, profiteering and other economic as well as white-collar offences and therefore, being the protector of fundamental rights, the court has to intervene in the matter of the appointment of a Lokayukta.