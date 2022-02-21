STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student outfit holds rally against 'hooliganism' of Delhi University SOL administration

The KYS, a student outfit, on Monday held a rally to protest against what they called 'hooliganism' of the administration of Delhi University's SOL.

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student outfit, on Monday held a rally to protest against what they called “hooliganism” of the administration of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL).

The KYS has claimed that a delegation of students was beaten up by the SOL administration on Thursday when they held a demonstration regarding issues affecting them, including non-commencement of offline classes, late distribution of study materials and the mode of exams.

Holding banners and pamphlets reading “we demand parity among education Institutions” and “will not tolerate misconduct with SOL students”, the protesters demanded justice and commencement of offline classes as they marched from SOL's North Campus building to the vice-chancellor's office.

"Instead of addressing the issues, the SOL administration beat up a delegation of students who had gone to submit a memorandum. The students were confined, abused and beaten up at the behest of SOL officiating principal,” the KYS alleged.

Despite DU reopening on February 17, SOL has not started offline classes, it added.

The student outfit also raised the issue of the mode of upcoming examination.

"The students are anxious about the mode of examination for the fourth and sixth semesters as SOL is to conduct physical mode examinations in May. This is highly problematic as these batches of students would be taking examinations in the physical mode for the first time without any grounding in this mode," the student body noted.

Meanwhile, the SOL officiating principal has filed a police complaint against KYS while the student outfit also gave a complaint to the police.

