Delhi Covid positivity rate less than 1%, lowest since December 28

While the numbers of cases at the peak of the current wave were similar as recorded in the previous wave, the number of hospitalisations and deaths was very low.

Published: 22nd February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Monday reported 0.94 percent positivity rate, the lowest since December 28 last year when the positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 percent. The city reported 360 fresh Covid cases out of which 86 cases were pertaining to earlier weeks which were added in Monday’s health bulletin. These cases were added on the ICMR portal on Sunday by Dr. BSA Hospital. 

A total of four fatalities were recorded, said the health bulletin released by the Delhi government’s health department. According to the doctors, this was a very mild wave and the vaccination helped overcome the infections easily.

The spike in cases was fuelled by a highly mutated Omicron variant. However, the variant was not as strong as Delta had wreaked havoc in the second wave.  Omicron symptoms were mild such as fever, chills, body ache, and sore throat in most of the infected cases.

While the numbers of cases at the peak of the current wave were similar as recorded in the previous wave, the number of hospitalisations and deaths was very low. The number of patients under home isolation stood at 1,705 on Monday, down from 1,742 recorded on Sunday, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 8282, down from 8,583 the previous day, as stated in the health bulletin.

The number of active cases was recorded at 2,281, down from 2,545 a day before. As reported earlier, doctors across India have indicated that the third wave will be over by the end of this month.

