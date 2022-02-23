Facility to treat sludge planned at Kondli Sewage Treatment Plant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government is all set to construct a massive sludge treatment plant at its Kondli-based Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 200 tonnes of sludge per day. The new sludge treatment plant will be established within the premises of the existing Kondli facility. Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman, Satyendar Jain, said the DJB is producing 700-800 tonnes of sludge at STPs daily which will be treated and converted using modern technology.

To resolve this issue of land pollution and deteriorating health caused by the handling of sludge, the city government has come up with a one-stop solution by building a ‘sludge treatment plant’. This sludge reduction technology is called thermal stabilisation.

Jain said within two years all STPs in Delhi will have an independent sludge treatment plant so that there is no dependency on MCDs in the future. The new sludge treatment plant will be based on the technology of hot air oxidation in which sludge is dried using hot air and converted to biochar. After the onset of this project, only 5% residue will be left. The residue will be used in making tiles and soil conditioning.