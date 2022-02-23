Makeovers galore in South Delhi based on Azadi Mahotsav theme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Municipal corporations in the city have been beautifying roundabouts, flyovers and parks on lines of the government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of country’s independence, under which civic agencies are giving a facelift to city infrastructure.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has given a makeover to 12 roundabouts, five flyovers, seven parks and metro pillars at three locations over the past month on themes focusing around the freedom movement, culture and heritage.

“Besides these, work is being undertaken at other locations as well. Different themes have been taken up at different places. For instance, dance forms depicting cultural diversity such as Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathakali, etc has been done on metro pillars,” said a senior civic official.

Roundabouts at Nizamuddin East, Lajpat Nagar and Defence Colony have been given a makeover using scrap material such as unused tires. Paintings based on Swachhta awareness and the bad effects of pollution have been made at the Kasturba Nagar Underpass in Jangpura.

Artworks based on ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ have been done on the walls of SDMC Park Central Market Punjabi Bagh, SDMC Park Dabri Flyovers. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), too, has been doing artworks at its parks, school buildings and roundabouts.

A senior official said that they have 18 parks under their jurisdiction which have statues of freedom fighters. These parks have been handed over to RWAs, who along with NGOs will maintain it. “Besides, the three major roundabouts in the area will be given a green cover and will be lit up as well in different colours. Also, the focus is on redoing community toilets,” the official said.