STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Scholastic drive launched for 70 childcare homes in Delhi

DCPCR’s project which has been running since August 2021 aims for better foundational literacy, numeracy skills

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Principal advisor Shailendra Sharma during a session (Photo | Twitter)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 70 childcare institutions (CCIs) have been included in the reading campaigns being organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to ensure sustained learning outcomes for schoolchildren. 

Besides, the first cohort of the capacity building sessions — in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development — was held on Tuesday and it was attended by the Central, New Delhi, South and South East districts in the presence of CWC chairpersons and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) where support was assured by the team of Child Rights Fellows.

Heena Jain, a government school teacher, appreciating the project, said, “Understanding different roles to support the child care institutes by the DCPCR in collaboration with the Pratham and WCD with an objective to build Hindi reading and writing skills, teach children basic numeracy literacy and provide psychological and learning support is a great initiative.”

On the occasion, the principal advisor to the director of education Shailendra Sharma emphasized on the intricacies of the learning process and the relevance of nurturing children with trust and hope while involving them in the educational environment.

Meanwhile, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu focused on the significance of the application of foundational literacy and numeracy in daily lives. Childcare institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, amongst others. It was on August 11, 2021 when the DCPCR had initiated this project of reading campaign in the childcare institutes to work towards enhancing the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of such children.

Also, this project was started after the Commission had conducted a baseline assessment of all children in CCIs in July, last year which highlighted that 52% of kids were able to read words in Hindi and 55% were able to identify two-digit numbers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Reading campaign Numeracy Reading skills District Child Protection Units
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp