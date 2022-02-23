Scholastic drive launched for 70 childcare homes in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 70 childcare institutions (CCIs) have been included in the reading campaigns being organised by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to ensure sustained learning outcomes for schoolchildren.

Besides, the first cohort of the capacity building sessions — in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development — was held on Tuesday and it was attended by the Central, New Delhi, South and South East districts in the presence of CWC chairpersons and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) where support was assured by the team of Child Rights Fellows.

Heena Jain, a government school teacher, appreciating the project, said, “Understanding different roles to support the child care institutes by the DCPCR in collaboration with the Pratham and WCD with an objective to build Hindi reading and writing skills, teach children basic numeracy literacy and provide psychological and learning support is a great initiative.”

On the occasion, the principal advisor to the director of education Shailendra Sharma emphasized on the intricacies of the learning process and the relevance of nurturing children with trust and hope while involving them in the educational environment.

Meanwhile, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu focused on the significance of the application of foundational literacy and numeracy in daily lives. Childcare institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, amongst others. It was on August 11, 2021 when the DCPCR had initiated this project of reading campaign in the childcare institutes to work towards enhancing the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of such children.

Also, this project was started after the Commission had conducted a baseline assessment of all children in CCIs in July, last year which highlighted that 52% of kids were able to read words in Hindi and 55% were able to identify two-digit numbers.