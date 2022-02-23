Second phase of nursery admission begins in Delhi, Feb 28 last date of enrolling 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the private schools in the city releasing the second list for admissions for nursery, KG and Class 1, the students who have been shortlisted in the list have been asked to enroll between February 22 and 28.

According to officials, after the second phase of admissions ends, the subsequent list for admission, if any, will be released on March 15. The admission process is likely to be concluded on March 31. In most schools, more than 50 per cent of seats are vacant. Dr. Satvir Sharma, Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School principal, Mayur Vihar Phase III, said that no students came for admissions on the first day, after the release of the second list.

Sumit Vohra, the founder of the nurseryadmissions.com portal, raised his voice against some of the schools reportedly adopting a ‘first come, first serve’ rule as the admission criteria. “Schools are not afraid of the Director of Education (DoE) or of the high court which has banned the rule in the 50 banned points list. The DoE is not taking any action against such schools,” said Vohra.

Vohra tweeted on Tuesday, the notice of Lancer’s Convent School, which clearly stated that admissions will be done on a first come, first serve basis. The process for nursery admissions in over 1,800 schools in Delhi began on December 15 last year. The first list was released on February 4.

The DoE also directed that the number of seats at the entry-level should not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years — 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

All private unaided recognised schools in the national capital admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and Class-l level are ought to reserve 25% seats for the economically weaker section and children with disability.